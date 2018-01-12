Wrong-way driver stopped by police in Scottsdale

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Phoenix Police saw a wrong-way driver just in time along the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Friday morning.

First, the driver was first spotted headed northbound in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m, but soon after, he was caught on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera going eastbound.

It took some time, but the officer on a motorcycle wasn't able to get his attention at first.

Finally, the officer was able to pull the driver over and off the road before anyone was hurt. Department of Transportation officials showed up and the driver was put through a sobriety test.

Moments later he was hauled away - in the right direction - in handcuffs.