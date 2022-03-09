Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a wrong-way car was killed early Wednesday in a collision with a truck in westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tempe.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said westbound I-10 was closed at the junction with the U.S. 60 freeway during the morning commute as investigators worked at the crash scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

