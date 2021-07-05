Watch
Wreck in west Phoenix kills 1 man, 1 woman; 6 others hurt

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman were killed and six other people injured in a multi-vehicle accident in west Phoenix.

The injured include three women, twin toddlers and a 3-year-old child. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the wreck happened just after midnight Monday on Grand Avenue near 37th Avenue when a male driver who was impaired was unable to avoid another vehicle that had been involved in a non-injury collision.

The impact sent the vehicle carrying two women and the children into oncoming traffic and it was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The two passengers in that vehicle were killed.

