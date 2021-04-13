Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit makes stop in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marsha Moon said it's been almost 11 years since she lost her son, Christopher Moon.

"I do always feel like he's with me," said Moon.

Christopher was serving in Afghanistan when he was killed in action. He was 20 years old.

"I knew I wanted to do something to honor him. I knew Wreaths Across America wasn't being done at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, so I kind of took it upon myself," said Moon.

Every December, Wreaths Across America (WAA) honors veterans. The non-profit decorates cemeteries across the country with bright green wreaths.

"We were able to lay 2,600 wreaths. It's a big accomplishment," said Moon.

On Tuesday, Wreaths Across America is paying tribute to veterans and their families with another event. WAA's Mobile Education Exhibit will make a stop in Tucson.

"It's a huge semi. It has an amazing display that tells you all about Wreaths Across America," said Moon.

The Mobile Education Exhibit travels across the country with three missions: remember, honor and teach. Most importantly, it's an opportunity to say "thank you."

"They are big advocates for our Vietnam Veterans. If they've never gotten a "welcome home" or a pin, this is the opportunity to do it," said Moon.

WAA's Mobile Education Exhibit will parked outside Keller Williams of Southern Arizona on 1849 N. Kolb Rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. The event is free and open to all.