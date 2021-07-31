Wounded Warrior Fellow headed to Washington D.C.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A program that helps get disabled veterans get into the workforce is headed to Washington D.C.

Wounded Warrior fellow Derek Duba is working with congressman Tom O'Halleran's office.

Duba will work with veteran and active-duty constituents and facilitate between them and federal, state and local agencies. He said veterans helped him, and now he wants to give back.

Duba said "Because when you're in the military, you know, you don't have that much choice and you get really close with the people that you're around, you know it can be difficult to be kinda ripped out of that, and suddenly you're, you're sort of on your own, but the reality is, is there are a lot of people out there that are there to help, and they're there to facilitate that and I got the help of a lot of people like that."

Duba served in the army for eight years, earning a seat in the Defense Language Institute.

He also conducted research for the Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee and ASU.