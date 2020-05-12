World View manufacturer makes isolation gowns for Pima County healthcare workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — A high-altitude balloon manufacturer called World View will make isolation gowns for Pima County healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World View is an innovative space technology company that creates high altitude balloons, which are able to lift various types of payloads to the stratosphere.

The company is making nearly 9,600 gowns per week of Personal Protective Equipment for those in need including; long-term care facilities, assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities, according to Pima County Health Department.

There are over 100,000 requests from more than 200 agencies from the county in need of gowns, according to Pima County Health Department.

The company furloughed a number of employees to withstand during the pandemic and economic hardship, according to the president and CEO Ryan Hartman.

“This difficult decision inspired the company to focus on actions we could take to return employees to work as quickly as possible," Ryan Hartman said in a statement.

World View recalled 19 employees to begin producing gowns on April 27.

"The ability to find an intersection of supporting our teammates while also supporting local front line workers and first responders is truly rewarding. We remain grateful for the ongoing support and partnership with Pima County," Hartman said in a statement.

Assistant county administrator and director of aerospace and defense initiatives John Voorhees honored the company's commitment and ability to adjust operations in efforts to support healthcare workers and keep the community safe.

“The company recognized a critical need in the community that they could address. World View’s transition to isolation gown production demonstrates their commitment to southern Arizona and the rapid, adaptive nature of their business," John Voorhees said in a statement.

For more information and the latest updates on COVID-19 in Pima County, click here.