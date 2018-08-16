World Margarita Championship winner reveals recipe

Joey Greaber
5:00 PM, Aug 15, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - The winner of the 2018 World Margarita Championship has revealed the recipe that put him above the competition at this year's event.

Chef Ryan Clark, now a three-time champion, created the Hielo Verde Margarita by using flavors that please the palate.

It’s important to begin with a good base to build from, then add a unique textural element and layers of flavor. Using Don Julio Blanco, our margarita featured a traditional base.  We elaborated on that by adding a sorbet, that was heavily salted with cucumber, tomatillo, cilantro and mezcal and blended together in a Pacojet, he said.

Clark's previous victories came in 2012 and 2013. He also has won Tucson's Iron Chef Competition three times.

Some people have called me the GOAT when it comes to making margaritas.  I see nothing wrong with that, Clark said.

The World Margarita Championship was started by the Tucson Originals in 2005.

