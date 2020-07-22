Menu

Worker dies after loading dock accident at Phoenix airport

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 22, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after being pinned against a loading dock by a tractor trailer at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a 6 a.m. call Wednesday about an injured man at a UPS cargo area on the southern part of the airport property. They say 50-year-old Scott Morris was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix Fire Department paramedics.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Morris was a UPS employee. Police say the 67-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was evaluated for impairment, but that doesn’t appear to be a factor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the work-related incident along with Phoenix police.

