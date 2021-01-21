Menu

Work to conclude on Hacienda del Sol Thursday

Work wraps up today on Hacienda del Sol.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 08:01:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Work wraps up today on Hacienda del Sol.

Eroding asphalt shoulders on Hacienda del Sol should be completely repaired by the end of the business day, today.

Work to replace, then compact the material, between River and Sunrise involves north/south traffic shifts.

We're hoping for the expected rain today to be light enough (and arrive late enough) to allow workers to finish the project.

In the meantime, reasonably close alternate routes are Campbell Ave and Swan Road.

