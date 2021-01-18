Menu

Work on roads south of Tucson Estates

Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last May, Pima County Department of Transportation began a project that will realign Bopp Road to connect with Kinney Road at Sarasota Blvd. And while much of the work has been done, the installation of two new water lines has been ongoing and will wrap up by January 27.

One 12-inch line is being installed along Bopp and another 8-inch line is being installed along Sun Splash Dr.

Travel delay in this area is minor, but much of the work is being done close to the roadway, during the work hours of 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The whole project is set to be complete by early summer 2021.

