Wood pile fuels east-side house fire

Brandi Walker
4:18 PM, Mar 31, 2018
1 hour ago

The Tucson Fire Department is reminding homeowners to move wood piles away from your home after a house fire near Van Buren Ave. and 26th St. Saturday.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
TUCSON FIRE DEPARTMENT

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Fire Department is reminding homeowners to move wood piles away from your home after a house fire near Van Buren Ave. and 26th St. Saturday.

This home was empty at the time of the fire and the fire was contained to this building. No one was injured.

The fire is believed to have started in a wood pile next to the house and spread to the attic, causing the roof to partially collapse.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top