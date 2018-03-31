TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Fire Department is reminding homeowners to move wood piles away from your home after a house fire near Van Buren Ave. and 26th St. Saturday.

Is wood stored close to your house? #StaySafe and move it away, this wood pile caused major destruction to this vacant home. #firefighters kept it contained to this home and no one injured #Tucson #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/XODlY9oFbZ — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) March 31, 2018

This home was empty at the time of the fire and the fire was contained to this building. No one was injured.

The fire is believed to have started in a wood pile next to the house and spread to the attic, causing the roof to partially collapse.