Women's march event to spread kindness in Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As hundreds of thousands marched across the country in Women’s Marches, a group in Tucson gathered in Armory Park for a candlelight vigil, where they shared acts of kindness they plan to do.

This was a new spin on the march. Last year, the march drew a crowd of a few thousand people to downtown Tucson. This year, about a hundred or so gathered for the new event, "A Trillion Acts of Love."

More specifically, it was "a woman-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds," according to the organizers.

Participants shared their planned acts of kindness on stage at Armory Park to the crowd. Jan Roberson was one of the people at the event. While she was a bit bummed there wasn't an actual march, she said she was on board with the message and concept.

"I think that we can be more kind to each other, definitely," she said. "It's really important, like the random acts of kindness thing, that's super important."

The event itself was designed to, "help strengthen our communal bonds and affirm our shared humanity," according to the organizers.

Craig Grant was one of the many men who showed up to the event.

"I think it's about showing solidarity," he said. "And getting to the basic core values that are shared by 95% of the population."

He said he hopes more men, and people, will show up to these kinds of events in the future, an continue to support the kindness movement.