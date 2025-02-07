Woman walks across the US to raise awareness for mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mental health advocate Leisa Aras is walking 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to New York City to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental fitness.

She began her journey on January 7, 2025, dedicating 130 days to breaking the stigma around mental health and supporting those affected by suicide.

Passing through Tucson this week, Aras is engaging with communities, sharing stories of resilience, and promoting mental wellness.

Along the way, she connects with local organizations, discussing mental fitness strategies, and encouraging open conversations about mental health.

Through her website, KeepMePostedToday.com, she provides updates, resources, and ways for supporters to get involved.