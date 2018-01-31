Woman throws blocks at ex-boyfriends truck

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A woman has been convicted for throwing large blocks through the window of her ex-boyfriend's truck.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says Alba Martinez was mad when she found another woman at her ex-boyfriend's home on April 20th, 2017. They say Martinez picked up large paver blocks from the yard and began throwing them through windows of the ex-boyfriend's truck and the other woman's SUV.

When officers got there, they say Martinez was standing outside the home, ready to throw another paver block.

Last week, Martinez was convicted of Felony Criminal Damage, Misdemeanor Criminal Damage, and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 12th, 2018.