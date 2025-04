The woman who died after being struck on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Congress Street exit on April 9 has been identified as 36-year-old Vanessa Kirby.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the woman was running across eastbound traffic lanes at about 10:02 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

An Oro Valley police officer witnessed the collision, DPS said. The officer moved the woman to the left shoulder lane and she was pronounced dead at the scene.