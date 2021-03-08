Woman stabbed to death at Miracle Mile motel, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say a woman was found stabbed to death in a motel on Miracle Mile early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, officers first received a report of the stabbing at around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived at the Terrace Motel at 631 West Miracle Mile, they found 21-year-old Nicole Collins with multiple lacerations and stab wounds clinging to life. She was rushed to Banner University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say they later determined 34-year-old Bruce Fairbanks Spring had committed a carjacking in an area south of the motel right when police began investigating the stabbing.

Tucson Police Department Bruce Fairbanks Spring

Investigators say they have a warrant for Fairbanks arrest in connection to the stabbing. He was last seen in the area of Miracle Mile and Oracle Road driving a four-dour, 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Tonneau cover, Arizona license plate BGC9421. He's described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has tattoos on both arms, including a spider web on his left elbow.

Police are telling members of the public not to approach Spring if spotted, but to call 911.