Woman speaks out after seeing a deadly crash up close

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Linda Jenner says she was driving home on I-19 from dinner with her husband and friend when a car began making it's way from the other direction and across the median.

"All of a sudden these lights, this car is coming at us. My husband was driving and he hit the brakes and moved over."

Jenner says her husband pulled over immediately and the car crashed into the driver that was directly in front of them.

"And it hit so hard, so loud that there was debris flying everywhere so we pulled over and got out and a whole bunch of people were running because the car that got hit was turned upside down in a ditch."

The Department of Public Safety says the crash killed one person and seriously injured another. They are continuing to invesitgate.

"It could have been us."

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there are currently several construction projects on I-19 and say they're working to improve traffic efficiency and safety for drivers.

