A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot on Tucson's north side Sunday night.

Tucson Police responded to a shooting call at just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Miracle Mile.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman, with gunshot trauma, and emergency crews took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and all parties have been accounted for.

The investigation is ongoing.