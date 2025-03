TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a woman was shot and injured at a business near East Benson Highway and Columbus Boulevard on the southside.

Benson Highway is closed from Benton Ave to Herpa Drive.

The suspect is still at large. The suspect is a man.

Injuries are unknown and there is no releasable suspect information at this time

KGUN 9 will have more updates as they become avaliable.