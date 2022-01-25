Woman seriously injured in stabbing on Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Tucson Tuesday, police say.
Officers responded to the Sycamore Creeks Apartments located at 1701 N Wilmot Road, where they found a woman seriously injured, ultimately she was taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers detained one man.
An investigation is underway.
