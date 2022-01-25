Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman seriously injured in stabbing on Wilmot

items.[0].image.alt
google earth
One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Tucson Tuesday, police say.
stabbing.PNG
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:43:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Tucson Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to the Sycamore Creeks Apartments located at 1701 N Wilmot Road, where they found a woman seriously injured, ultimately she was taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers detained one man.

An investigation is underway.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!