A woman indicted for a murder in Douglas was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week.

Tori Beth DeHerrera was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ricardo Vega at the Travelers Motel in Douglas in March of 2022.

She was indicted by a grand jury and sentenced on July 3, after agreeing to a plea deal from the Cochise County Attorney's Office. DeHerrera pleaded to second degree murder for her role in the shooting.