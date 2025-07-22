Woman sent to hospital following vehicle rollover on Interstate 19

A woman in her 30s was transported to Banner University Medical Center on Friday, following a rollover on Interstate 19.

Santa Rita Fire District responded to reports of a rollover at just after 7:30 a.m. A fire district fleet mechanic, who happened to be driving by, stopped to help and reported that the driver was still inside the vehicle when he got there.

Crews arrived to find skid marks leading off the west shoulder of southbound I-19 into an area dense with brush.

A white Sedan was overturned in a culvert with significant damage. The driver was outside of her vehicle at that point. Crews began providing patient care.

Paramedics transported the woman to Banner's main campus. She was the only person in the car and was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

