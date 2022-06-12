Watch
Woman injured after being shot in face

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around midnight on Saturday, June 11, 2022 officials responded to a call of a woman being shot in the face.

The shooting happened near west 30th street and south 8th avenue.

Officials say the woman suffered a serious injury and is in non-life-threatening condition.

The investigation is still underway anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

