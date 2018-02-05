Woman in hospital after possible road rage incident near Twin Peaks and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near Twin Peaks and I-10 Sunday night.

Marana police are investigating the incident further, but it appears that the incident started as road rage.

The woman got out of a car she was the passenger in to confront the driver of the other car. Police say after she got out of the car the other car sped off.

The car she got out of then hit her while she was still on the road.

The condition of the woman is unknown.

The driver of the car is being investigated for DUI.

