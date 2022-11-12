Woman in critical condition after hit by TPD vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was hit by a patrol vehicle and is in critical condition, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
After 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, a TPD vehicle hit an adult woman east of Grant and Oracle Road.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and jaywalking is considered a factor in the crash, says TPD.
