Woman hit, killed by train on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was hit by a Union Pacific train on Tucson's southside near South First Avenue and East Bilby Road Saturday, July 20 in the early morning hours around 12:40 a.m., a Union Pacific spokesperson confirmed.

Union Pacific confirmed with KGUN 9 that the woman was killed.

According to Union Pacific, the woman was not hit at a crossing.

No member of the train crew was injured. Union Pacific says the incident is currently under investigation.