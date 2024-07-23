Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman hit, killed by train on southside

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 22, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was hit by a Union Pacific train on Tucson's southside near South First Avenue and East Bilby Road Saturday, July 20 in the early morning hours around 12:40 a.m., a Union Pacific spokesperson confirmed.

Union Pacific confirmed with KGUN 9 that the woman was killed.

According to Union Pacific, the woman was not hit at a crossing.

No member of the train crew was injured. Union Pacific says the incident is currently under investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood