TUCSON, Ariz - A woman was hit by a vehicle near Tucson and 6th Street Monday night around 6:42 p.m.

According to Sgt. Dugan with TPD, the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Dugan says the driver was not impaired.

Police say the victim was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.