Woman hit by car closes eastbound Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 51°
A woman was hit by a car near Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste.
TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman was hit by a car near Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste.
The collision has closed eastbound Valencia. Use alternate routes if possible.
Officials say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department says she was by a non-designated crosswalk in the middle of the street.
EB Valencia is currently closed at Camino de Oeste and east of due to collision with serious injuries. Please avoid the area.— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 9, 2018
EB Valencia is currently closed at Camino de Oeste and east of due to collision with serious injuries. Please avoid the area.
Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more breaking news and traffic alerts.