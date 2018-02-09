Woman hit by car closes eastbound Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste

Brandi Walker
9:23 PM, Feb 8, 2018
A woman was hit by a car near Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman was hit by a car near Valencia Rd. at Camino de Oeste.

The collision has closed eastbound Valencia. Use alternate routes if possible.

Officials say there are serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Deputy Cody Gress with the Pima County Sheriff's Department says she was by a non-designated crosswalk in the middle of the street.

