Woman found dead in eastside hotel, TPD investigating as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an eastside hotel Sunday night.

According to the Tucson Police Department, at 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call at the Days Inn located at 1440 South Craycroft Road and found a woman with gunshot trauma.

After attempting to render aid to the woman, she was declared dead at the scene. TPD identified her Monday as 34-year-old Christina Leeann Nunley.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Nunley was staying at the hotel with her boyfriend and his children. Nunley reportedly asked a friend who was staying at the same hotel if she could use their room to meet up with someone. TPD says the friend agreed.

After asking for privacy during the meeting, TPD says the room was divided with a blanket.

"While meeting with the subject, a single gunshot was fired and the friend found Ms. Nunley in the room alone and unresponsive," TPD said in a statement.

No other information was released. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.