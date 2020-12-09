Woman evicted from Dolan Springs home accused of burning it

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the house from which she’d was evicted last month.

They say 29-year-old Sabrina Lynn Nulsen is jailed on suspicion of arson of a structure, criminal trespassing and criminal damage.

Sheriff’s deputies called out Tuesday morning to a house fire in Dolan Springs.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire, but investigators say the incident was captured on camera.

Sheriff’s officials say Nulsen is seen on the surveillance video entering the back door to the residence around 5:30 a.m.

Minutes later, authorities say Nulsen is seen on the video running from the home before it is engulfed in smoke and flames.