Woman enters plea in case that led to Phoenix plane landing

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 22, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — One of two New York women accused of assaulting passengers on a flight, causing it to be diverted to Phoenix, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Kelly Pichardo entered her plea by telephone in federal court on Wednesday. The 31-year-old and 30-year-old Leeza Rodriguez, both of the Bronx, were indicted by a grand jury for interfering with a flight crew member and for assault.

According to the indictment, both women were on an American Airlines flight in February from Dallas to Los Angeles. Witnesses say they spit on and struck a male passenger upset over their use of racial slurs.

