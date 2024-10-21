Woman dies in hospital after being struck by car in Midtown

A woman crossing against the light on East Speedway Friday night was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, 52-year-old Rebecca Breeding was walking in a marked crosswalk at Speedway and North Main Avenue, shortly before 1 a.m., when a vehicle traveling westbound hit her.

Breeding was transported to Banner University Medical Center where she died from her injuries, the news release said.

Detectives determined that Breeding had been crossing against the red light when she was struck, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to look for the suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.