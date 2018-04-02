TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman died at the hospital Saturday after being hit by a car on Grant Rd. near Catalina Ave. on Thursday, March 29.

Tucson Police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Ambrosa Wood.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Wood was not using a crosswalk when she was crossing Grant east of Catalina.

The driver of the blue 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was headed westbound on Grant and did not see Wood crossing the street.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether or not the driver was impaired.

No citations have been issued at this time.

