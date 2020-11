TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say one woman has died in a car crash on the east side.

They're asking drivers to avoid Broadway Blvd between N. Houghton Rd and N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd.

TPD is investigating, and the department says it doesn't yet know what caused the crash.

Aside from the woman who died, police say no one else was reported as injured or taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.