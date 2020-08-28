Woman dies following Kolb and Irvington wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman involved in a wreck near Kolb and Irvington died from injuries Thursday.

According to a press release from the Tucson Police Department, the crash happened on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

TPD says the two-vehicle crash sent the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her condition was later downgraded. Two days later she died.

She has been identified as 76-year-old Carol Sue McCoy.

After conducting interviews, officers determined McCoy was making a left turn when her car was hit by an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound on Kolb.

TPD says witnesses to the crash said her vehicle was turning "very slow" in front of the oncoming traffic.

The drive of the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

No charges or citations have been issued.