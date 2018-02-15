Woman dies after January car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. - A woman died February 7 after a car crash at the intersection of Speedway Blvd. and Sarnoff Dr. January 28.

Tucson Police say 72-year-old Estella Gonzales was taken to the hospital following a crash involving two vehicles in January and was later released.

Gonzales was readmitted to the hospital due to complications on February 1 and later died on February 7.

According to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, the primary cause of death was the car crash.

Gonzales was riding the back seat when the car she was riding in was hit by a 2004 Dodge pickup truck that was going west on Speedway.

Tucson Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.