Woman dies after falling from train in Nogales, Union Pacific says

NOGALES, Ariz. — Union Pacific officials say a woman died Tuesday after falling from a train in Nogales.

According to a press release sent to KGUN 9, two women who were trespassing fell from a moving railcar of a Union Pacific Train.

"At around 4:45 p.m. MST March 24, two female trespassers fell from a moving railcar of a Union Pacific train, resulting in fatal injuries to one trespasser and injuries to the second trespasser, who was transported to University Medical Hospital," said Union Pacific.

No crew members were injured in the incident.

Union Pacific is continuing to investigate and is working with the Nogales Police Department and border patrol.

