Woman dies after being run over in grocery store parking lot

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Bisbee woman is dead after she was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Sierra Vista grocery store.

Sierra Vista Police officers found 71-year-old Susan Dubar laying in the parking lot of Fry's Food and Drug store at 4351 E. Highway 90 just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officers say she was being treated by off-duty emergency room nurses.

Dunbar was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived.

An initial investigation has revealed that Dunbar was pushing her shopping cart across the parking lot and was hit and run over by a pickup truck that was turning left into a parking row.

The driver, 38-year-old David Gomez, stayed at the scene and attempted to render aid to Dunbar. Police say there were no signs of impairment due to drugs or alcohol.

Officers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing. No citations have been issued.