Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Grant Road, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman has died following a crash on Grant Road in Tucson Monday, police say.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of W. Grant Road, near N. Jordan Drive at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers identified the pedestrian as a woman in her 60s.

The woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say. Shortly after arriving, she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released at this time due to pending next of kin notification.

Through further investigation, it was learned that a white 2004 Isuzu Rodeo was traveling eastbound on Grant, while the Isuzu was in the median lane, the pedestrian was hit, according to Tucson Police.

It was determined the driver was not impaired during the time of the crash, police say.

Detectives believe the pedestrian not being in a crosswalk was a major contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

