Woman critically injured in a Lake Pleasant boating accident

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was critically injured in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after one of her legs was cut off while waterskiing on the lake’s north end.

The name and age of the woman weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t say how the single-boat accident happened. They also say it's still unclear if alcohol use was a factor in the incident.

