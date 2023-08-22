Woman charged with second-degree murder following wrong-way crash that killed her daughter

A woman arrested in connection with a head-on collision on Interstate 10 late last year that resulted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On August 14 of 2022, 31-year-old Andrea Raeann Crespin, driving her 2016 Mazda eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Vail, struck a 2006 Toyota Sedan head on. A 2017 Volkswagen was also struck.

Lumi Anastacia Garcia, Crespin's 2-year-old daughter, who was sitting unbuckled in the front seat of the Mazda, died at the scene.

The driver and one of the passengers in the Sedan suffered serious injuries. The children in the Sedan, a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old, were uninjured. The Volkswagen driver also escaped injury.

Crespin's blood-alcohol level at the time was .279, according to the interim complaint.

In addition to the murder charge, Crespin also has 15 other charges against her, including child abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated driving under the influence.

Crespin is being held on a $500,000 bond. She will appear in court on Friday for a case management hearing.