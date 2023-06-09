Woman charged in stabbing death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Tyler Nahoopii in a parking lot at 6090 S. Park Ave., on Wednesday, June 7, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Nahoopii was found by officers near the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Bilby Road. He died later after being transported to Banner University Medical Center.

According to witness statements, the victim was involved in an altercation with two females. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed, and the females fled in a passenger vehicle.

Through statements and forensic evidence, investigators identified the vehicle and suspect. Later that day, Alexandrea St. Clair was apprehended during a traffic stop and was later charged before being transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.