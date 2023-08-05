Woman charged for try to poison husband's coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) — A woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee.
Melody Johnson faces several charges including first-degree attempted murder.
Back in March, her husband started noticing a different taste in his coffee.
He tested it and found it contained high levels of chlorine.
So he set up a hidden camera and discovered she was pouring a liquid -- believed to be bleach -- into the coffee pot.
The couple was going through a divorce at the time, but still living together.
Investigators believe she was trying to collect his death benefits.
Her bond was set at $250,000.
