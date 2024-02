A 64-year-old woman was bitten on the ankle and upper arm by one or more javelina while walking her dog at Madera Park in Midtown Thursday, Feb. 1, according to a post on the Arizona Game & Fish X account.

The woman was treated at TMC and released. Five javelina were involved, according to the post.

Game & Fish warned in the post that javelina think dogs are coyotes, which prey on them. They advised people to go the other way if javelina are spotted.