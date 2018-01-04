Woman believed to have robbed 7 Arizona banks arrested in Mississippi

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A woman believed to have robbed seven banks in Arizona is now in custody in Mississippi.

Miranda Maloney, known as the grimace bandit, is accused of robbing banks in Phoenix, Tucson, Marana, Goodyear, and Yuma.

Police in Gulfport, Mississippi arrested her December 23.

Maloney is facing charges in a federal complaint. No word on what those charges are.

