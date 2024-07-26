Watch Now
Woman assaulted on Northwest side Friday morning

Woman assaulted on Northwest side Friday morning
A woman was assaulted by an unknown male suspect on the northwest side Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:20 a.m. near North Shannon Road and West Magee Road, near the Christina Taylor Green Memorial, according to an alert from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies are currently looking for the suspect. He is described as 20-years-old, around 5'8" with short black or brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic on the front, dark basketball shorts and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

