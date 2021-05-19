Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested in connection to burglary in Sahuarita

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 21:01:06-04

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department has made an arrest of a burglary suspect.

On May 14, detectives arrested 33-year-old Amber Jean Borbon in connection to a burglary that happened in the town limits of Sahuarita last month, according to the department.

On April 26, Borbob accompanied by two other individuals were witnessed breaking into a home while armed and then staying in the home for a short time. Police say they left the home with multiple valuable items.

According to the department, it was learned that Borbon knew the homeowner and knew that he was away at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME or the Sahuarita Tip-line: 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.