Woman arrested in connection to burglary in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department has made an arrest of a burglary suspect.

On May 14, detectives arrested 33-year-old Amber Jean Borbon in connection to a burglary that happened in the town limits of Sahuarita last month, according to the department.

On April 26, Borbob accompanied by two other individuals were witnessed breaking into a home while armed and then staying in the home for a short time. Police say they left the home with multiple valuable items.

According to the department, it was learned that Borbon knew the homeowner and knew that he was away at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME or the Sahuarita Tip-line: 520-445-7847.