Woman accused of embezzling multiple Sierra Vista businesses

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Sierra Vista say a woman who handled payroll and payroll taxes for multiple businesses in the area has been accused of embezzlement.

They say 46-year-old Patricia Bowman was arrested Tuesday following an 11-month investigation. She’s being held on a $200,000 bond in the Cochise County jail on suspicion of 41 felonies including fraud, money laundering, theft and forgery.

Police say the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars occurred from 2012 to 2019. Sierra Vista officials say companies affected by the embezzlement have accrued more than $1 million in fines and penalties from the U.S. Treasury Department.

