Woman accused of breaking into Mesa storage facility units

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested a woman who allegedly broke into numerous locked units at a storage facility.

They say 33-year-old Cyndal Despain has been booked into jail on suspicion of three felony counts of burglary. According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, Despain told police detectives that she picked the locks and burglarized storage units to support her drug habit.

Police say Despain and her husband had rented a unit, which allowed her to get into the facility. They say surveillance videos showed Despain picking the locks on several units and loading more than $20,000 worth of guitars, music equipment and other stolen items into her vehicle.

