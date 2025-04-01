Woman, 87, dies as result of March 4 crash on eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 87-year-old woman, Patricia Smith, involved in a crash at North Wilmot Road near the St. Joseph’s Emergency Department Driveway in early March, has passed away as a result of her injuries, according to a press release from Tucson Police Department.

The crash on Tuesday, March 4 around 1:30 p.m. involved two vehicles—Smith's Ford Escape and a Toyota Sienna driven by a 43-year-old man.

According to witness statements and roadway evidence, Smith was attempting to make a left-hand turn from the southbound lanes of Wilmot onto the St. Joseph's drive when the northbound Sienna hit her car. Officers say that there is no traffic control at that turn, and that neither driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

Police say the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner contacted them on Saturday, March 29 to alert them that Smith had died. She had been transported to the hospital for her injuries after the initial crash.